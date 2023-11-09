Jamaica’s bauxite industry on show at 41st ICSOBA conference in Dubai

A delegation from the Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI) is currently in Dubai presenting on various activities in the local bauxite industry to stakeholders from over 41 countries at the 41st International Committee for Study of Bauxite, Alumina & Aluminium (ICSOBA) Conference.

The conference, held annually, brings together stakeholders in the industry to discuss and present unique strategies towards creating sustainability and optimization in bauxite and alumina industries around the world.

The Jamaican delegation is made up of Yolanda Drakapoulos, acting general manager of the JBI; Kemoy Lindsay, director of bauxite lands at the JBI; as well as JBI Senior Environmental Officer Shanti Persaud.

As part of their attendance, the team will be making several presentations to the conference attendees to include bauxite residue management governance as well as on sustainable community development practices through the Bauxite Community Development Programme (BCDP), a programme administered by the JBI that focuses on sustainable project implementation in bauxite communities.

According to Drakapoulos, the JBI’s attendance and continued participation in the global conference demonstrates the robust role that Jamaica continues to play in

the global industry despite challenges to the industry locally.

“We have three papers that have been published and accepted by the global bauxite community for presentation at the conference. The papers have been accepted under the conference’s sustainability framework, bauxite residue management and alumina process issues and demonstrates that despite all that is happening with the industry locally, Jamaica’s presence is still relevant as it relates to sustainable best practices among industry stakeholders around the world,” said Drakapoulos.

The bauxite industry in Jamaica has been the focus of concern of various lobby groups for its environmental impacts.

According to Drakapoulos, many of the attacks levelled against the industry have been fuelled by misinformation.

“There is no doubt that the industry is under attack. We are the first to admit that everything is not perfect, but there is no industry in Jamaica, or the world, that is.

However, we continue to make improvements to the processes where possible and we are open to dialogue, especially to ensure that everyone is fitted with accurate information as it relates to the various processes within the industry," she said. "What we have done over the years is to support the development of a framework that balances Jamaica’s environmental, social and economic interests.

"The pace at which we are doing so, may not be ideal as they are multiple constraints, however we continue to be a world leader in sustainable best practices in the bauxite industry. If we are to achieve the level of sustainability we desire in the industry while ensuring that those who still depend on the industry for their survival, are not displaced we must have a balanced approach, guided by a balanced discourse.”

In highlighting some of the initiatives being undertaken by the Institute, Drakapoulos stated, “We continue to reinvest the earnings from the industry into grassroot projects through the BCDP and are constantly exploring more eco-friendly strategies to handle the waste produced by the industry, it is a work in progress but we are inching forward.”

The JBI, an agency of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, is responsible for the development of the local bauxite industry primarily through research and policy

support. It also provides some regulatory functions.

The 2023 ICSOBA conference got under way on November 5 and ends today.