Man accused of killing parents pleads guilty to manslaughter

Twenty-five-year-old Simeon Ramsay, who is charged with the death of his parents, has been deemed fit to answer to the charges and has pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter.

Ramsay was charged with two counts of murder in the death of Phyllis Ramsay, a 55-year-old teacher; and 69-year-old Cecil Ramsay, a minister of religion, both of Antares Avenue, Christian Meadows in Portmore, St Catherine.

He is to be sentenced on December 11.

Ramsay, a 25-year-old teacher who lived with his parents, is said to suffer from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

When he appeared before Justice Bertram Morrison, the Crown accepted his plea for the lesser offense of manslaughter.

Allegations are that about 4:00 am on February 4, 2022, the accused attacked and stabbed his parents repeatedly at their home.

The Ramsays were found by a visiting relative with multiple stab wounds.

The accused was held near Phoenix Park in Portmore after his vehicle crashed.

He was arrested and following a question and answer session, he was charged with two counts of murder.

He reportedly confessed to killing his parents.

- Rasbert Turner

