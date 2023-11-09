Manchester woman accused of killing cop husband to plead guilty to manslaughter

The prosecution in the case against Kacey-Ann Blair, who is accused of killing her husband Constable Damien Blair in May, has agreed to accept a guilty plea to the lesser offence of manslaughter, removing the murder charge from consideration.

This was disclosed during this morning's hearing in the Home Circuit Court.

Blair, who is fit to plea but has mental health challenges, was charged with murder, unauthorised possession of ammunition and unauthorised possession of firearm.

Before adjourning the case, presiding judge Justice Leighton Pusey asked the prosecution about the other two charges.

The prosecution told the court that it needed additional time to have further discussions with Blair's attorneys Tamika Harris and Gnoj McDonald.

Blair was further remanded until Friday.

Constable Blair was killed in an alleged domestic dispute in Somerset District, Mandeville, Manchester, on May 29.

-Tanesha Mundle

