Nile Anderson named Jamaica's 2024 Rhodes Scholar

Nile Anderson, a native from Westmoreland, Jamaica, is the 2024 Rhodes Scholar.

He will be attending the Oxford University and intends to pursue a degree in engineering science with a focus on applied artificial intelligence.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen made the announcement today after assessing the 2024 finalists with a team of judges, among them previous Rhodes Scholars.

Anderson, a lover of technology, is a graduate of the University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI) and holds a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in electronics engineering.

Entering UWI three years ago as the top matriculant and graduating with a 4.03/4.3 GPA, he has acquired First Class Honors.

Since August, Anderson has been working remotely as a software engineer for Microsoft Leap.

- Ainsworth Morris

