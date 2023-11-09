No foul play suspected in death of missing British man

The police are reporting that they do not suspect any foul play in the death of Robert Dyer, the British national who was reported missing on Sunday after going for a nature walk in the hilly Ballards Valley area of St Elizabeth.

The body of the 60-year-old British was found at 9:15 this morning.

Over the last four days, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Defence Force and citizens were on a widescale search for Dyer, who got lost after going on a nature walk.

Dyer, who was born and raised in Ballards Valley before he moved to the United Kingdom, was reportedly a cancer survivor and was diabetic and hypertensive.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.