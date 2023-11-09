Police probing 'inappropriate behaviour' of former teacher, says Campion College

Campion College in St Andrew has confirmed that the police are investigating a former male teacher over allegations of "inappropriate behaviour" involving a student.

The Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences And Child Abuse (CISOCA) is said it received a report from a student and is investigating.

It declined to give further details, noting that the case involves a minor.

The school this morning confirmed that it issued the statement through its board chairman Anton Thompson.

"As soon as the allegations were brought to the attention of the administration of the school, we took immediate steps to address this matter. This resulted in the resignation of the teacher in question and the matter being brought to the attention of the relevant authorities," he wrote.

"We are committed to providing a supportive environment and ensuring that every student feels secure."

Thompson said the school is "cooperating fully" with the ongoing investigation and counselling services are available for students who need support.

He said queries should be made to acting principal Lavare Henry.

Campion, a Roman Catholic institution, is one of top performing high schools in the English-speaking Caribbean.

