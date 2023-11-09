Police responding to security concern at several schools

The police are responding to at least five schools in three parishes after hundreds of students were sent home over a security concern.

Deputy Commissioner Fitz Bailey says an email was circulated suggesting "explosives were placed at a number of schools".

No incident has been reported.

Some of the affected schools include Lennon and Denbigh high schools in Clarendon; Greater Portmore, Old Harbour and Ascot high schools in St Catherine and Williams Knibb High in Trelawny.

Head of the St Catherine South police Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips said he was "comfortable" with the response and coordination with the fire brigade and the ambulance service.

"We [are] living in serious times and believe that things like these you can't take it for granted. We have to respond and respond effectively. And as a force we have to seek to strengthen our capacity to deal with these," he said.

Phillips said investigators from the police Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch and the Communication Forensic Cybercrimes Department will be leading the probe to identify the source of the email.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Fayval Williams says the ministry is monitoring the security threats made to several schools.

"Principals receiving the email threats have exercised due caution and closed schools. The security & safety of our students, teachers & staff is of utmost importance. We will update again," she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

More details to come.

