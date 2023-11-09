Rat infestation linked to four leptospirosis deaths in St Catherine, says councillor

The St Catherine Health Department has been called in to investigate a rat infestation in the parish, following reports of four deaths caused by leptospirosis.

“I am seeking the intervention of the health inspectors to go into Commodore District. I received reports that four people have died within the last few months due to leptospirosis, as rats have taken over the place," Councillor Peter Abrahams of the Bog Walk division revealed at today's monthly general meeting.

The councillor told the meeting that the rat infestation was caused by a pileup of garbage and other waste, which is not being collected in a timely manner.

“I am in need of urgent help for my division, as the residents are crying out," Abrahams said.

Councillor Herbert Garriques of the Linstead division shared similar concerns.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I echo the concerns of my colleague, as my division has been overrun by rats. It is only a matter time before diseases such as leptospirosis take over the place," Garriques said.

Denise Douglas, the chief public health inspector for St Catherine, said an investigation will be conducted.

“We have always examined these reports and will be sending personnel out to probe the report with a view to do remedial work as it becomes necessary," Douglas said.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority has also promised to address the issue.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.