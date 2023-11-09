The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed today marginally down. The moderate trading session ended with an advance/decline ratio of 46/41.

The JSE Combined declined by 326.84 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 327,534.33.

The JSE Main Market declined by 521.94 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 313,565.25; while the Junior Market Index advanced by 18.08 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 3,820.10.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.31 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 227.47.

Overall market activity

102 stocks traded

46 advanced

41 declined

16 traded firm

Winners

CAB, up 12.25 per cent, closing at $2.84

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy, up 10.01 per cent to close at $80.87

Lasco Financial, up 10.00 per cent to close at $1.98

JMMB Group 7.00 per cent VR JMD Prefs, up 9.38 per cent to close at $2.45

Salada, up 8.54 per cent to close at $3.05

Losers

Access Financial, down 11.50 per cent to close at $26.08

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund SCC, down 9.66 per cent to close at $36.18

ISP Finance, down 9.06 per cent closing at $28.00

AMG Packaging down 8.84 per cent to close at $2.27

Iron rock Ins, down 8.68 per cent to close at $2.00

Market volume

11.08 million units valued at over $123.79 million.

Volume leaders were: Transjamaican, followed by Sagicor Select-Financial and Carreras.

