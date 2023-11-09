Students’ role in education sector’s transformation underscored

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr Kasan Troupe, says students have a critical role to play in the transformation of Jamaica’s education sector.

Addressing the inaugural Transforming Education for National Development (TREND) pop-up at St Andrew Technical High School on Tuesday, November 7, she urged students to make wise decisions.

“If TREND is going to work, boys and girls, we need to see the respect; we need to see you showing an appreciation for what is being expended, both from your parents and from the Government. We need to see you taking your education seriously, and that’s about the choices that you will make. If you are doing well, you are TRENDing. If you attend school, you are TRENDing,” Dr Troupe said to the audience of primary and secondary students from various schools across the Corporate Area.

The Education Transformation Oversight Committee (ETOC) has been charged with monitoring the implementation of recommendations contained in the report of the Professor Orlando Patterson-chaired Jamaica Education Transformation Commission (JETC).

The pop-up forms part of the ministry’s robust $34-million communication plan, aimed at sensitising the public about the transformation process.

Dr Troupe noted that the Sixth Form Pathways Programme, which is designed to provide students with opportunities to further their studies for two years at the expense of the Government, is a transformative initiative.

“We only have 27 to 30 per cent of our graduates at the tertiary level. That’s not going to work for transformation of our country. We need you to choose differently,” she appealed.

Meanwhile, president of the Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA), Tamar McKenzie, said TREND, which comprises seven pillars of transformation, is a visionary strategy.

The pillars are governance, legislation, leadership and administration; early-childhood education; curriculum teaching and teacher training; the tertiary sector; technical and vocational education and training (TVET); infrastructure and technology, and financing.

“These represent the collective commitment to ensuring that every single child in Jamaica, whether you’re part of a public school or a private school, you’re going to have access to an education system that is world-class,” McKenzie said.

- JIS