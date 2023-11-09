Suspect held over illegal gun seized in Junction, St Elizabeth, say police
Published:Thursday | November 9, 2023 | 7:19 AM
A man was arrested following the seizure of an illegal gun in St Elizabeth on Wednesday night, the police say.
A Taurus pistol containing sixteen 9mm rounds was reportedly found in the seat compartment of a bike.
The police were carrying out an operation at a bar along the Junction main road when the motorcycle was searched.
The bike was seized and the suspect arrested.
Further investigations are ongoing.
