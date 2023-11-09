Suspect held over illegal gun seized in Junction, St Elizabeth, say police

A man was arrested following the seizure of an illegal gun in St Elizabeth on Wednesday night, the police say.

A Taurus pistol containing sixteen 9mm rounds was reportedly found in the seat compartment of a bike.

The police were carrying out an operation at a bar along the Junction main road when the motorcycle was searched.

The bike was seized and the suspect arrested.

Further investigations are ongoing.

