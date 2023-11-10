45 bomb scare reports in 24 hours

The Ministry of National Security says the security forces have responded to 45 reports of bomb threats over the last 24 hours.

The incidents have targeted schools, health facilities and courts.

The ministry says all the incidents have turned out to be hoaxes.

"While we are grateful that these were not actual threats, we must emphasise the significant strain such incidents place on our law enforcement resources, which are already in high demand," the ministry says.

It adds: "The repercussions of these hoaxes are far-reaching, affecting the daily lives of many. They cause unwarranted fear, anxiety and significant disruption to essential services and public order. We strongly condemn these acts of misinformation and false reporting."

The national security ministry is appealing to everyone to refrain from participating in or propagating such hoaxes.

It warns that those found engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.

