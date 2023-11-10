Activities for Geography Awareness Week under way

A slew of activities organised by the National Spatial Data Management Branch (NSDMB) will precede Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day, being commemorated globally on Wednesday, November 15.

The activities, marking Geography Awareness Week, aim to promote geography and its various disciplines.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s Head Office in Kingston on Wednesday, November 8, NSDMB principal director (acting), Simone Lloyd, informed that the engagements got under way on Thursday, November 9 with the 11th GIS technical seminar at the University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica.

The event was hosted in collaboration with UTech, through the Faculty of the Built Environment.

Topics for discussion included the use of drone/unmanned aerial vehicle technology with respect to its application in land valuation, with slated presentations by representatives of the National Land Agency (NLA), National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

“Our technical seminar is key because this particular activity will focus on our technical persons who will share how it is that they are using geospatial technologies and information in particular areas to solve issues,” she pointed out.

Lloyd said the NSDMB is “very happy that [as] a part of UTech’s 65th anniversary, they have consented to partner with us with respect to hosting one of the first of the series … of events … for Geography Awareness Week 2023”.

The activities continue on Sunday, November 12, with a thanksgiving service at Clifton New Testament Church of God, 52 Mannings Hill Road, St. Andrew, beginning 10 a.m.

“Our thanksgiving service is major because we really want to thank God for all his blessings. It has been a 21-year journey of planning and hosting these various events … and getting as much public awareness to advance all the various areas of our society,” Lloyd stated. EMPOWERING SESSIONOn GIS Day, Wednesday, November 15, there will be an exposition at The University of the West Indies, Mona, Assembly Hall, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day will be celebrated under the NSDMB’s GIS in School’s Education Programme (GISSEP).

“Through that, we promote geography and GIS at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels, so that students within these educational institutions can understand the importance of geography and how its infusion with technology is key in GIS,” she explained.

Also on the day, there will be a ‘Geo Talk’ series, booth expositions, school and organisational-based competitions, campus tours, and an awards ceremony.

The Geo Talk series will be an interactive and empowering session where students will hear from geospatial experts in relation to kick-starting their careers.

The week of activities conclude with a ‘Trimble Day in the Caribbean’ event, slated for the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday, November 16, commencing 9 a.m.

“The event will be hosted for the first time in Jamaica, and we look forward to partnering with Trimble Incorporated,” Lloyd said.

She advised that the event “will be facilitated by registration only, due to limited space at the venue”.

However, if there are unregistered people interested in attending, they may reach out to the NSDMB through their social media channels at GIS Jamaica or NSDMB/LICJ for further information.

PLACE-BASED DATA

The week of activities will be executed under the theme, ‘Geospatial Technologies: Enabling the Digital Society’, with a mission to coordinate the development, implementation and management of a national spatial data infrastructure for Jamaica.

“This is towards promoting, not only the sharing, but also the use of geospatial data so that citizens, communities and government can access and use place-based data to make better-informed decisions,” Lloyd pointed out.

She added, “The week is a major part of our public awareness with respect to promoting geospatial technologies and their utilisation in all areas of our society.

“GIS is really grassroots in Jamaica, in terms of how we celebrate it. While the international celebrations take place during the third week in November, in Jamaica it is celebrated over two weeks, given the fact that we have an entire series of events and activities,” Lloyd indicated.