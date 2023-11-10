Andre Thomas given two life sentences for killing American missionaries

Andre Thomas, who was found guilty of the double murder of two American missionaries in 2016, has been given two life sentences.

He was this morning ordered by Justice Leighton Pusey to serve 26 years before he's eligible for parole.

A panel of seven jurors had unanimously found Thomas guilty of murder on July 27.

Thomas' cousin, 32-year-old, Dwight Henry, was in January similarly sentenced to two life sentences and to serve 28 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

The bodies of Harold Nichols and Randy Hentzel were found in Wentworth district, St Mary, on April 30 and May 1, 2016.

- Tanesha Mundle

