Another curfew for volatile Dunkirk in Kingston

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Dunkirk in the Kingston Eastern police division.

The curfew in the Brown's Town community started at 6 p.m. and will remain in effect until 6 p.m., on Sunday.

The area has seen a flare-up in gang-related violence in recent weeks.

A curfew was imposed in October following a triple killing.

And on Wednesday, a man and his nephew were shot dead in the area.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along Cumberland Avenue and Lincoln Avenue from Upper Elletson Road to North Avenue.;

EAST: Along North Avenue from Cumberland Avenue to West Avenue;

SOUTH: Along Windward Road from West Avenue to Upper Elletson Road;

WEST: Along Upper Elletson Road from Windward Road to Cumberland Avenue. During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises for 48 hours, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander

