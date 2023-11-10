Juror dies suddenly during trial in Trelawny

A man serving as a juror in a case in the Trelawny Circuit Court died on Thursday after he collapsed during the lunch break.

He has been identified as Louie Fagan of Sherwood Content in the parish.

Fagan was rushed by police to the Duncans Health Clinic after collapsing, and he was later transferred by ambulance to the Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fagan was one of seven jurors in a case in which Michael Guthrie, 21, is answering to charges of buggery, indecent assault and having sex with a minor.

The jurors were expected to begin their deliberations regarding the verdict after the lunch break.

- Leon Jackson

