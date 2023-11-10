One person arrested in bomb threats probe

The police are reporting that one person has been arrested as investigations intensify into a series of bomb threats that disrupted operations at 71 institutions, mostly schools, over the last 48 hours.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said a hospital and a court building were among the institutions impacted on Friday.

Bailey, who heads the crime and security portfolio in the Jamaica Constabulary Force, said the male suspect was arrested in relation to threats made today.

He said the police force continues to lead the multi-agency investigation and maintain dialogue with its international counterparts.

Yesterday, Bailey said an email was circulated suggesting "explosives were placed at a number of schools".

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said the police will investigate all reports as "every threat is treated as serious until proven otherwise".

There is "no need to panic as all the evidence gathered so far indicates that the threats are a hoax", according to Bailey said in a statement the force issued Friday evening.

Earlier today, the National Security Ministry said the investigation was placing a "significant strain" on the resources of law enforcement.

"The repercussions of these hoaxes are far-reaching, affecting the daily lives of many. They cause unwarranted fear, anxiety and significant disruption to essential services and public order. We strongly condemn these acts of misinformation and false reporting," the ministry said.

The ministry is appealing to everyone to refrain from participating in or propagating such hoaxes.

It warns that those found engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.