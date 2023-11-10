Police urge calm amid more security threats at schools

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging calm as another series of threats, which the police say appear to be hoaxes, led to disruptions at more schools on Friday.

Classes were disrupted at two Corporate Area schools on Friday, just hours after threats also affected several institutions on Thursday.

In a brief statement on social media the JCF urged calm.

"The police are aware that more schools have been receiving bomb threats today, Friday, November 10. Investigations continued throughout the day yesterday, and detectives are reaffirming that all evidence suggests that the threats are a hoax," the JCF said.

It urged persons who are in receipt of bomb threats to remain calm and report them to the local police.

It also encouraged persons to remain vigilant and take their personal safety seriously.

