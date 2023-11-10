‘Salute to the Parish of Portland’ slated for Sunday

A CULTURAL extravaganza, dubbed ‘Salute to the Parish of Portland’, takes place on Sunday, November 12 at Titchfield High School in Port Antonio, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event, which aligns with the parish’s 300th anniversary celebrations, will feature cultural performances and entertainment by the Charles and Moore Town Maroons, Titchfield High School Choir, Manchioneal Cultural Group and Bigga-5 Entertainment.

It will also feature booths with art and craft, food and exhibitions on the history and identity of Portland.

The showcase is part of the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) ‘Salute to the Parish’ cultural heritage series, which began in 2016.

It highlights the national significance of each parish and the contributions they have made to Jamaica’s culture and heritage.

Public Relations Manager of the IOJ, Jolyn Gayle, said that the extravaganza will also highlight natives of Portland who have contributed to the agriculture, tourism and creative sectors.

She said some 16 booths with exhibits have been registered for the event along with several cultural entities, including the African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica, the National Museum Jamaica, the Natural History Museum of Jamaica, along with cultural groups from Portland.

Gayle thanked the many stakeholders and sponsors partnering with the IOJ for the event’s staging.

“We have been generously sponsored by several partners, including TDPCo (Tourism Product Development Company), as well as other sponsors who have come onboard and were generous enough to dedicate their time and talent to us,” she added.

Gayle said the showcase will be recorded and uploaded on the IOJ’s website for viewing.

The ‘Salute’ series, which began with the parish of Westmoreland, have been held in St Ann and St Mary, which were honoured for their achievements and historical value.

Admission for Sunday’s event is free. The gates open at noon.