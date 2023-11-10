Suspect held after worker shot dead on SilverSun Estate construction site in St Catherine

The police have a arrested a man in connection with today's murder of a 37-year-old man on a construction site at SilverSun Estate, Innswood in St Catherine.

The deceased is Camoy Beckford otherwise called 'Ras' of 13 Mansfield Avenue, Homestead in Spanish Town.

Head of the St Catherine North Police Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers said the incident took place at the section of the housing project that is under construction.

Reports are that about 1:05 p.m. Beckford was working along with others on the site when he was pounced on by a group of armed men,.

While trying to run away, he was shot multiple times in his upper body.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The suspect was held as the attackers tried to escape.

The St Catherine North police were later summoned and the man handed over to them,

He is being held at the Spanish Town Police Station.

Beckford was pronounced dead at hospital.

No motive has been stated for the attack.

The SilverSun housing development is a project of the state-owned National Housing Trust.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.