Threats halt proceedings in St Catherine Parish Court

Court proceedings in St Catherine were disrupted on Friday by a bomb threat which forced the postponement of several matters.

All present were made to exit the building after the threat was received through email.

Ancillary staff quickly placed desks and chairs in the park at Emancipation Square, where cases which were down for Friday were called up and formally postponed.

One relative of a man who was to be sentenced in the circuit court called the situation a sign.

"Him in a custody fi three years and when him fi get sentence a pure problem," Darina Belnavis said.

Meanwhile, security personnel combed the area with dogs but nothing was detected.

An investigation is underway into the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

