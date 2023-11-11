Education ministry launches #TRENDing school pop-up event at STATHS

IN AN event hosted by the always energetic media personality and master of ceremonies, Jennifer ‘Jenny Jenny’ Small, the Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY) unveiled its new school tour as part of the Transforming Education for National Development (TREND) campaign at St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS). The event served to kick off a series of engagements at the school level on Tuesday to introduce students to the transformation efforts now under way across the education sector.

Dubbed the TREND School Pop-Ups, the tour began at the Spanish Town Road-based school with students providing excellent feedback on the campaign. The tour aims to share the MOEY’s ultimate vision to revolutionise education and the seven pillars of change around which the transformation is built, namely Governance and Accountability; Early Childhood Education; Teaching, Curriculum and Teacher Training; the Tertiary Sector; Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET); Infrastructure and Technology; and Finance.

Students from several primary and high schools from across the Corporate Area participated in the interactive session, which featured presentations from key MoEY stakeholders, including Permanent Secretary Dr Kasan Troupe and Chief Transformation Officer Dr Faith Alexander.

Launched on October 31, the TREND public education campaign is aimed at keeping Jamaicans informed about the transformation process to revolutionise education in Jamaica by 2030. It is guided by 365 recommendations from the Patterson Report (2021) and is aimed at ensuring better quality throughout all levels of the education system from the early childhood sector straight up to the tertiary level.