Fisherman murdered, friend injured in alleged flour-for-cocaine scam

A Clarendon man remains hospitalised in serious condition following that a fatal shooting Thursday that has been linked to a reported flour-for-cocaine scam.

Hakeem Thompson, a 25-year-old fisherman was killed in the incident, which took place in Coffals, Race Course in the parish

Thompson, who was also known as 'Logon', hailed from Banks district in Clarendon.

Reports are that about 7:30 p.m., both Thompson and the man were walking along a roadway when three vehicles, including a white Probox motor car, pulled up near them.

Men alighted and opened gunfire.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Thompson and the man reportedly ran into bushes but they where they were chased and shot.

The perpetrators reportedly escaped in the waiting motor vehicles.

The police were summoned and, on their arrival, both men were seen suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital where Thompson was pronounced dead and the other admitted.

Both men received gunshots to the upper body

The attack stemmed from a reported flour-for-cocaine scam that took place a day before the shooting, an investigation source said.

Police say the scam, with often deadly outcomes, has plagued the southern sections of Clarendon for years.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.