Judge’s absence puts off airport worker’s cocaine trial to December 5

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE TRIAL of Indra Waite, who allegedly conspired to smuggle over 11 kilogrammes of cocaine on to a flight bound for Canada in 2021, has been rescheduled for continuation in the St James Parish Court on December 5 due to the presiding judge’s absence on Thursday.

Waite, who is currently on trial on the charges of possession of criminal property and aiding and abetting, is accused of being involved in an attempt to sneak 11.4 kilogrammes on to a Canadian flight at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, on October 10, 2021.

The accused woman’s trial was expected to continue on Thursday, following the completion of a police witness’ evidence during the last trial date of October 20.

However, presiding parish judge Kaysha Grant Pryce rescheduled the trial to December 5 because Judge Sasha-Marie Ashley, the parish judge overseeing Waite’s hearing, was absent from court on Thursday, meaning that the trial would not be able to continue that day.

As a result, Waite, who is currently represented by attorney Henry McCurdy, had her bail extended until the next court date.

The allegations in the case are that on October 10, 2021, a bag with 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine, valued at $88.1 million, was placed on board a Sun Wing aircraft, which was scheduled to depart for Canada from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

The cocaine was intercepted at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, and one person was arrested in that country in relation to the seizure.

Waite, who was an airport supervisor at the time of her arrest, was charged alongside three other defendants – Brelanie Reid, Tavon Murray, and Romaine Kerr – in relation to the investigation into the cocaine seizure.

Murray, who was charged with conspiracy to export cocaine, was freed at the start of the trial on November 16, 2022, after the prosecution dropped the conspiracy charge against all of the defendants. Kerr, who was charged with possession of, dealing in, and attempting to export cocaine, was freed on July 4 this year due to the prosecution’s inability to present a solid case against him, while Reid, who was charged for breaching the Civil Aviation Act, was freed on September 7 following a no-case submission.

During the trial against Waite to date, the prosecution’s police witness testified on October 3 and again on October 20 that the defendant was interviewed on October 29, 2021, during which she gave a statement that contradicted previous information supplied to the officer on October 10 that year.

Additionally, the prosecution attempted on October 3 and 20 to show a caution statement to the witness, but both attempts were overruled on the basis that there was nothing to indicate that the witness was present at the time when the caution statement was completed by Waite.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com