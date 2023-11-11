Man found dead in Clarendon was due to ID possible suspects in 2021 shooting

The police say an elderly Clarendon man who was found dead on Thursday was due to point out possible suspects responsible for shooting him in 2021.

The decomposing body of Joseph Bell, 60, was found with gunshot wounds at his home in Reckford district, Clarendon.

Residents reported a foul odour coming from the Bell's house, made checks, and discovered his body.

The police were summoned and Bell's partially decomposed body was seen with gunshot wounds to the head and hands.

Investigators have theorised that Bell's demise may have stemmed from a November 2021 incident in which he was shot.

An identification parade was pending against a suspect in that shooting, police sources say.

It was further disclosed that Bell was targeted after being accused of being involved in break-ins in the community.

More than 91 people have been murdered in Clarendon since the start of the year.

