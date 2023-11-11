Man freed in Clansman-One Don Gang trial shot dead in police confrontation

Kalifa Williams, who was freed in the recent Clansman-One Don Gang trial, was shot and killed by the police during an operation in Wynter's Pen in Spanish Town, St Catherine today.

Williams, also known as 'Barber', was in custody between 2017 and earlier this year.

It is reported that about 3:15 p.m., police personnel went into the Wynter's Pen area in search of guns, drugs and wanted men.

It is alleged that Williams fired gunshots at the team as they entered the community.

The police reportedly took evasive action and fired back at their attacker.

When the shooting subsided, it was revealed that Williams was hit.

He was later pronounced dead at the Spanish Town Hospital.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is investigating the matter.

During the One Don trial, Williams, whom the prosecution had described as a top shooter in the Spanish Town-based gang, told the court that he never owned or fired a gun.

He also denied being a contract killer for the gang.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who presided over the trial, acquitted Williams, saying the evidence against him was unreliable.

Some 15 members of the gang, including leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, were later convicted.

Williams is the latest person linked to the trial to be killed.

-Rasbert Turner

