Senator calls for harsher penalties for people who shelter criminals

Government Senator Charles Sinclair is calling for harsher penalties for people who shelter perpetrators of violent crimes.

“As we undertake the task of looking at penalties for offences, I am proposing a look at the offence of harbouring a fugitive. Once our law-enforcement identifies and publishes a suspect as wanted, even the mere supplier of a glass of water in comfort and protection of those wanted persons to keep him out of the hands of the police, must incur severe penalties,” Sinclair said.

He said the administration has exhibited the courage, the fortitude to take all steps to cauterise the “blood thirst” of those who create mayhem, including the use of the State of Public Emergency whenever recommended by the leadership of the security forces.

“If you don’t want to do the time, don’t do the crime. Too many excuses are made for criminals – everything and everyone else is to be blamed for their action and, interestingly, they would not wish for anyone else to do the same act to them as they are doing to the innocent people of Jamaica,” he said.

Sinclair, who was making his contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on November 10, condemned the recent shooting death of two primary schoolboys who were travelling in a taxi when they were fired upon by gunmen in St James. A man, too, was killed in the incident.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I commend members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force stationed at the Montego Hills Police Station who rushed the boys to the hospital in an effort to save their precious lives,” the senator said.

“I have seen where our police officers go through traumatic situations when they are called on to undertake these tasks of removing dead bodies from the public space.

“Those circumstances are created because of the irresponsible and heartless attitudes of a few. The action of those responsible for the deaths of those young ones must be condemned with one voice. I trust that our security forces and every right-minded Jamaican will ensure swift justice is delivered commencing with their capture. They must find no comfort in any hole into which they have slithered,” he said.

A state of public emergency (SOE) has been declared for the parish of St James. Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the enhanced security measure during a post-Cabinet briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew on November 8.

The SOE will be in effect for an initial 14 days.