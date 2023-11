Maia Wilson (3rd right), vice president, senior legal counsel and company secretary, Scotia Group Jamaica, expresses a point to young ladies from St. Hugh's High School at the National Child Month Committee's (NCMC) Youth Forum on November 3, while Douglas Orane (right), patron of Child Month, looks on. The forum, which was sponsored by Scotiabank Jamaica Foundation, was held at the Caenwood Centre in Kingston and formed part of the NCMC's celebration for Youth Month 2023.