Women honoured in IRIE Mind awards ceremony

LONDON:

Some 26 women were awarded for service to the local community and City of London at a ceremony held at The Hub, headquarters of mental health charity IRIE Mind, in Hackney, east London recently.

Launched in October 2019 and based on Homerton Row in Hackney, IRIE Mind is a mental health initiative run by and for the African-Caribbean community which works to champion black mental health, providing community-based solutions in the east London borough, as well as within the City of London.

IRIE stands for Inclusion, Respect, Integration and Empowerment. IRIE Mind Director Nichola Lauder introduced each of the community leaders, with the awards presented by Hackney Councillor Carole Williams, cabinet member for Employment, Human Resources, Equalities and Windrush.

Among those who received awards for services to the local community and beyond were Ngozi Fulani, director of Sistah Space – a charity which supports African and Caribbean heritage women subjected to domestic and sexual abuse; Jinette Collins, MBE – director of The Crib – a grassroots social inclusion unit for young people; Samantha Francis – director of Find a Balance – a mental health charity created after her son’s own experience of mental ill health; Sandra Dyer – director of SN Travel – a Caribbean Travel Agency which was begun 50 years ago by her late father who came to the UK from Antigua; and Claudia Phillips, who received an award on behalf of the Claudia Jones Organisation – named after the founder of the West Indian Gazette (Britain’s first commercial black newspaper) and founder of the Notting Hill Carnival, an annual summer spectacle which attracts millions of tourists to London.

Councillor Carole Williams, who received an award for years of service within Hackney Council, said: “I was truly honoured to join IRIE Mind’s ‘Saluting Our Sisters of Excellence Awards’ to celebrate the outstanding contributions of talented, compassionate, and dedicated women to our community. Their impact is immeasurable and I felt humbled to stand alongside such remarkable individuals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all these unsung heroes who’ve devoted themselves to their work, often without recognition. Well done to all involved!”

In a joint statement with colleague Collette Alleyne, a therapist at IRIE Mind, Lauder, said:

“During this Black History Month season, it was our ultimate privilege to ‘Salute Our Black Sisters’, unsung heroines of the Hackney community, as, so often we miss what is before our very eyes and look across the pond to those who are in the limelight. Here’s to a community of dedicated and talented women of distinction.”

Lauder was the recipient of an award last year from the British Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists Community Services Department (BUC) and the charity One Vision, for services to the community.