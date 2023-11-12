Any panacea for anti-gang concerns?

Proverbs 13:4 notes, “A sluggard’s appetite is never filled, but the desires of the diligent are fully satisfied.” What do idle minds and hands have to do?

Reports in the media indicate that Minister Robert Montague is calling on the Government to adopt the El Salvador anti-gang model. Understandably, people who are serious about human rights may be shocked that, in 2023, a civilised democracy and sufficiently sensitised nation would even entertain a conversation such as this.

GANG-RELATED CONCERNS

To be clear, Jamaica’s crime problem and gang-related concerns are over the top. The drastic nature of the situation requires drastic measures! The minister’s concern is legitimate. Jamaicans are also tired of the free reign that negative elements have and the way in which they often operate with impunity. It is therefore also understandable that people who are tired and want to see change are vulnerable to giving in to any drastic supposed solution advanced by those in authority.

These people will quickly say that human rights agents are on the side of the criminals. Some politicians even resort to this cheap accusation since they know that no-one voted for those vocal voices from wider civil society. They also know that we suffer from a dearth of critical thinking skills.

MASS INCARCERATION

While there is no indication that we would ever go the way of mass incarceration, I will observe the following:

1. We may indeed need to do something drastic.

2. Teachers often have a good idea from the context of school who the most vulnerable children are; and those who are likely to become negative elements in society. This presents an opportunity for the authorities to become more involved in the lives of these individuals and their communities. We cannot be comfortable with children just passing through the educational system.

3. Young men who are idle and unproductive, ought of necessity to be enrolled in something positive and productive. This position which I share departs from the comfy presentation of well-established human rights speak. I, too, am aware that something else needs to be done. However, we must determine what that would be. What would it look like?

PLACE OF PRIVILEGE

It is to be noted that those who may be quick to accept the El Salvador model, must examine how their place of privilege informs their assumptions that they and their children will be immune to such treatment. That something else in #3 above may have to mean compulsory enrollment in programmes that move the population from a place of being unemployable to being skilled, productive, and employed.

There is a shortage of employable individuals. And yet, we do not have a shortage of young people who have graduated from high school and even higher education. How can we have such a great institution as the HEART NSTA – our premiere Human Employment and Resource Training Trust/National Training Agency, and be in this position?

Too many members of the education system have treated the programme with stigma in the eyes of students at the secondary level. Too many resources have been squandered!

Proverbs 14:23 is another valuable piece of wisdom. “All hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty.” This is a worthwhile reminder. However, Bible verses alone will not suffice. Many are simply not employable because of the burden of economic and social challenges which abound. The necessity for psychosocial interventions is real. Then there is the truth that some people in the society are more prone to these challenges.

PRAYING WITHOUT WORKING

You may recall the adage, ‘Prayer and work conquer all’. Jamaica is not short on prayer. Maybe too many are praying without working. Work involves individual and corporate effort. The individual must commit to what it takes to become employable. Corporate society must facilitate the resources required to develop employable people.

May we also remember that the CARICOM 10-point plan for reparatory justice is informed by the loss as aresult of the painful history of the holocaust and genocide of slavery as per the Transatlantic Slave Trade! Reparations will go a far way in facilitating much-needed intervention for troubled nations in this part of the world.

Just imagine if we could benefit from the call for illiteracy eradication, technology transfer and debt cancellation, to name a few of the concerns observed by CARICOM. In the meanwhile, what may we do? How will we move beyond the status quo of business as usual? Let the conversation roll on as we move into necessary action now.

Ephesians 4:28 is another good reminder, “Anyone who has been stealing must steal no longer, but must work, doing something useful with their own hands, that they may have something to share with those in need.” May this African proverb add to the inspiration for our week. “The mouth does not eat if the feet do not walk and the hands work.”

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human dignity and human rights. Send feedback to seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com or columns@gleanerjm.com