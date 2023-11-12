Chelsea's Palmer comes back to haunt Man City in thrilling 4-4 draw

(AP) — Former Manchester City player Cole Palmer scored a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Chelsea came back to draw 4-4 with the defending English Premier League football champions on Sunday.

Palmer left City for Chelsea in a deal worth around US$52 million in September and showed supreme composure to fire past Ederson in the dying stages of a thrilling match at Stamford Bridge.

Rodri had looked like securing a win for Pep Guardiola's team with a deflected effort with four minutes left of regulation time.

But referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot when Ruben Dias slid into substitute Armando Broja in the box. After a delay, Palmer swept his shot into the corner to stop City moving three points clear at the top.

Chelsea dented Tottenham's title ambitions with a wild 4-1 win against Ange Postecoglou's team on Monday and proved a challenge for City, too, by coming back from behind on three occasions.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com