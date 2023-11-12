Clarendon vendor shot dead while fighting off alleged robbers

A 42-year-old female vendor was shot dead in Comfort district in Four Paths, Clarendon after she reportedly tried to disarm alleged robbers with a machete on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Marie Sushana Smith Martin also known as 'Brownie', a vendor of Beckford Crescent, Sandy Bay in the parish.

Police say Martin was shot in the head.

Reports are that about 10:15 a.m., Martin and another woman, who escaped unhurt, were travelling along Comfort main road in a Silver AD Wagon motor vehicle selling household items and slippers.

On reaching a section of the roadway, they were stopped by a man who ordered a pair of slippers.

Both women exited the vehicle and went to the rear of the car where the slippers were located.

While talking to the man, another male, armed with a handgun approached them.

Both men allegedly proceeded to rob Martin and the other woman of their cellphones and an undetermined sum of cash.

Martin reportedly pulled a machete in an attempt to disarm the gunman, who shot her in the head.

The shooter reportedly drove off with Martin's car while the other man ran off into bushes.

Residents alerted the police and Martin's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say a machete with a black handle was found next to the body.

Martin's Sliver AD wagon motor car was later found abandoned along the Rhymesbury main road in the parish.

