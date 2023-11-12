Rough seas hindering search for woman in Robin's Bay boat disaster

Rough weather conditions are frustrating efforts to resume the search for a woman who is missing after a boat on which she was aboard capsized off the coast of Robin's Bay in St Mary on Saturday.

Five other persons, along with the boat owner, who were on the vessel have been accounted for.

The marine police, a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) coast guard boat and a helicopter were forced to abandon their search yesterday because of the high winds and choppy seas.

Member of Parliament for St Mary Central Dr Morais Guy said at least six persons were on the boat.

“I don't have all the details but I understand that six people requested a boat road ride and that the vessel capsized sometime later," he told The Gleaner.

"It is really a very sad incident and the JDF coast guard, a JDF helicopter, and the marine police, had to abandon the search for the missing young lady yesterday due to the bad weather condition," he said.

The six persons were reportedly among guests attending a function in Strawberry Fields in Robin's Bay.

- Gareth Davis Snr

