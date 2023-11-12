Three men shot dead in Old Harbour and Portmore incidents

Police were kept busy in the St Catherine South division over the last 24 hours with three men murdered in two separate incidents.

Those killed have been identified as 45-year-old Cedric Crooks of Gregory Park, Richard Manley, 46, of Christian Meadows and a man known only as Anthony of Marlie Gates in Old Harbour.

In the first incident, it is reported that about 6 p.m. Saturday Crooks and Manley were among patrons at a bar in Portmore when a gunman approached and opened fired on them. An elderly man was also shot.

They were rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital where Crooks and Manley were pronounced dead and the other man admitted.

That shooting followed the one in which Anthony was shot and killed in Marlie Gates on Friday night.

Reports are that about 10:30 p.m., Anthony was seated outside a house in the community in the company of another man.

Three armed men reportedly invaded the premises and took Anthony into nearby bushes and shot him.

No motives have been established for the two shootings.

Detectives from the police division along with the Major Investigation Division are investigating.

-Rasbert Turner

