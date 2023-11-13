$1 billion earmarked for Ocho Rios market repairs

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that $1 billion will be spent to improve the Ocho Rios market in St Ann.

Holness, who was addressing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters at a St Ann North East constituency conference on Sunday, at Marcus Garvey High School, said that he was committed to doing work on the market, as he was aware that persons in the gathering also earn their livelihood at the facility.

“We are looking to spend $1 billion to improve the market. We've gone now through what is called the public investment approval process. We are almost there," he said.

“And as soon as we get approval then we move to the contracting stage and you will start to see work done to improve your market. Markets are an important part of any town. For too long we've grown accustomed to the view that the market must be a chaotic place, a dirty place, a disorderly place. We need to change our markets to a place that is orderly, easy to use and clean," he added.

Holness said the Government will be spending money on the facility to provide a first class market to the people of Ocho Rios.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

However, he cautioned that users of the facility will have to commit to taking care of the building and its amenities, to ensure that it is preserved for its intended use.

- Gareth Davis

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.