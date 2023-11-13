Appoint new Pharmacy Council without delay, Opposition urges Government

The Opposition Spokesperson on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy, is calling on the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, to immediately appoint a new Pharmacy Council, as the country has been without one for several months.

In a statement this morning, Dr Guy said Final Written Assessments (FWA) of new pharmacists were completed in September, but the finalisation of the process leading to registration to practice pharmacy in Jamaica can only be done with a council in place.

He said the situation is unfortunate as there is presently a shortage of pharmacists in both the public and private sectors, while graduates sit awaiting completion of a simple administrative procedure. The spokesman is alarmed that the council can give no definitive word on the FWA.

Dr Guy said the health minister should immediately take a submission to the Cabinet enabling the appointment of members, including a chairman, who must be named by him according to the law. He said any delay would be unnecessary and only bring further hardship.

The Opposition spokesperson reminded that two years ago, the failure by Dr Tufton to appoint a medical council resulted in similar delays in registering new doctors. He urged him to ensure no repeat of continuous unnecessary delays.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.