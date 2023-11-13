Exploring Port Royal’s rich history and culture

On November 4, families gathered at the historic Navy Dockyard in Port Royal, to partake in Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) – Meet Street event. The festival, organised by Jamaica Food and Drink Festival.

The event brought together food enthusiasts, music lovers, and families looking to create lasting memories. With a myriad of vendors offering delectable treats, lively music, and an array of activities, the atmosphere was vibrant and joyous. Laughter from children filled the air as they explored the various attractions the festival had to offer.

A significant highlight of the day was the Kidz Zone, where young minds were engaged in an educational and entertaining experience. Amashika Lorne, managing director of Amashika & Associates Limited, took the initiative to offer free 35-minute sessions to students aged 6-12 years old. Through her CREATE with Aunty Ama workshops, Lorne introduced 160 children to the rich history and culture of Port Royal, the event’s historic location.

During the interactive sessions, the children delved into various aspects of Port Royal’s heritage, including its sea lanes and the goods shipped to Jamaica, the intriguing world of pirates and their operations, the devastating Port Royal earthquake of 1692, and the village’s fishing traditions. Lorne’s innovative approach captivated the young audience, providing them with a unique learning experience that blended fun and education seamlessly.

Lorne shared her motivation behind incorporating Port Royal’s history into the workshops, emphasising the importance of embracing opportunities to showcase Jamaica’s cultural richness. She revealed that the idea originated from a special request made by the festival organisers to incorporate the event’s location into the lessons. With meticulous planning and curriculum development, Lorne brought the lessons to life, enabling the children to connect with Jamaica’s vibrant past in an engaging manner.

In reflecting on her experience, Lorne expressed her desire to inspire other creatives to explore similar avenues. She encouraged fellow artists and educators to recognise these opportunities as platforms to showcase the best of Jamaica’s heritage to diverse age groups. By merging various art forms and cultural elements, Lorne emphasised the potential to create unforgettable experiences for locals and tourists, thereby contributing to the promotion of Jamaica’s rich history and traditions.

Through initiatives like Lorne’s workshops, attendees had the chance to immerse themselves in Jamaica’s fascinating history, making the event a truly memorable and enriching experience for all. As the sun set over the historic Navy Dockyard, families departed with newfound knowledge, cherished memories, and a deep appreciation for Jamaica’s vibrant cultural tapestry.