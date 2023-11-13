Kingston Wharves resumes operations

Kingston Wharves says it will resume vessel operations this evening following the all clear given by the joint emergency response team at approximately 3:15 pm.

KWL facilities were evacuated earlier today due to a bomb threat received this morning.

“KWL's full terminal functions, warehouses, car parks and other customer services will return to full operations tomorrow at 8:00 am,” the agency said in a press release today.

“Kingston Wharves regrets the inconvenience caused by the disruption.”

