Samuda warns against complacency as Jamaica enters dry season

While sections of the island continue to be drenched by heavy rainfall, Senator Matthew Samuda, minister without portfolio with responsibility for water in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, has warned against complacency.

“We are happy for the break from the drought, but current levels of rainfall are still concerning as we head back into a seasonally dry period,” he told The Gleaner after viewing the 30 twin-cab pickups recently acquired by the National Water Commission (NWC) at its Marescaux Road, St Andrew, headquarters last Wednesday. The minister went on to explain that vehicles would be distributed across the parishes in an equitable way with Operations, Technical Services, Waste Water, Quality and Metre Reading and Billing among the divisions set to benefit.

He further explained that the commission would be seeking to acquire specialised vehicles equipped with Vactor jets as well as crane trucks, pointing out that the NWC is looking at suitable suppliers while seeking to source the necessary funding.

According the Samuda, in keeping with its policies, the NWC seeks to ensure that all its drivers get ongoing training in the operation and maintenance of the vehicles assigned to them.

“The programme is bolstered with relevant sessions for driver training and re testing. The drivers of the new water trucks were all provided with training in 2022, and those assigned to these units, especially new or young drivers will be exposed to necessary training and testing,” he said.

christopher.serju@gleanerjm.com