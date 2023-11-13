Three dead in motor vehicle collision in Westmoreland

The carnage on Jamaican roads continued this afternoon with the death of three persons in a motor vehicle accident along the Bluefields main road in Westmoreland.

According to reports, several persons were travelling in a blue Toyota Voxy taxi when it was reportedly ran off the road by a truck, crashing into bushes.

A baby, two male passengers and the driver of the taxi were reportedly taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital for treatment.

Emergency services are now on the scene.

- Janet Silvera

