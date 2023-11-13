Training programme for work in tourism sector in Hanover starts in a matter of days

WESTERN BUREAU:

SEVERAL UNEMPLOYED adults across Hanover are to be given an opportunity to get themselves employed, once they are prepared to undergo specialised training for the tourism sector, courtesy of a collaborative effort between the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC), Grand Palladium Jamaica and Lady Hamilton Resort and Spa, and HEART/NSTA Trust.

The Gleaner has learnt that a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of the training programme is slated to be signed sometime this month, but training sessions at four locations across the parish, in different areas of specialty in the tourism sector, are slated to start today.

Training in housekeeping will take place at the Sand Bay Community Centre in Sandy Bay, and the Green Island Primary School in Green Island, while training in the area of dining service, will take place simultaneously at Riverside Primary School in Cauldwell, and at Clifton Primary School in Riverside district.

Andria Dehaney-Grant, deputy mayor of Lucea and councillor for the Sandy Bay division in the HMC, told The Gleaner that training would be taking place in all the HMC divisions under the programme.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The minimum number of participants that is needed to run a course is about 15 persons, but we are working for the instructors to get at least 20 participants in each session to start the programme,” she stated.

“So for Cauldwell, Green Island, Sandy Bay and Riverside we have received enough participants to start their training, and they have all gone through their orientation and will start on Monday, November 13th.”

She pointed out that, as soon as the required number of people has been identified in the Lucea, Hopewell and Chester Castle divisions of the HMC, training will start at Russea’s High School for people in Lucea, Hopewell High School for people in Hopewell and its surrounding areas, and Chester Castle Primary School for people in the Chester Castle area.

She emphasised that the training would be done by facilitators from HEART/NSTA Trust, at no cost to the participants, while they (the participants) will do their practical sessions and internship at Grand Palladium Jamaica Hotel.

Mitzie Smart, social responsibility manager for Grand Palladium Jamaica and Lady Hamilton Resort and Spa, told The Gleaner that the hotel’s involvement in the training project is a corporate initiative, aimed at giving back to the Jamaican society.

“The Palladium hotel group wants to give back to the Hanover community as we have been in Hanover for 15 years now (since 2008), so through this initiative persons will get the opportunity to be trained in any area they choose,” she stated.

“Grand Palladium will provide refreshments at the training sessions practical areas for training and internship for the trainees,” she noted.

She emphasised that, after the trainees have completed their course and have been certified by HEART/NSTA Trust, they are not bonded by the Grand Palladium Hotel group, instead they can apply for employment at any hotel they want.

“This (our involvement in the project) is just us giving back to the community,” she argued.

She said she looks forward to the residents of Hanover taking up the offer.