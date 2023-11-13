UPDATE | Four persons now dead from Westmoreland crash

A fourth person has died as a result of the motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of three women who were travelling in a Toyota Voxy taxi along the Bluefields main road in Westmoreland this afternoon.

The young daughter of one of the deceased reportedly died a short while ago at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital.

Janet Thompson, a cluster manager for the People's National Party for Mcalpine and Culloden in Whitehouse, who was travelling in the taxi, has been identified as one of the victims.

- Janet Silvera

