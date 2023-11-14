$13 million allocated for paving of bus park in Falmouth damaged by rains

Some $13 million has been allocated to undertake paving works at the municipal bus park on Tharpe Street in Falmouth, Trelawny arising from damage from recent heavy rains.

Commuters and transport operators have complained about the poor state of the road surface.

Falmouth mayor Collen Gager has indicated that steps have been taken to address the issue.

"I want to apologise for the non-pavement of the park. When I saw the condition during the rain, I reached out to the Minister [of Local Government Desmond McKenzie] and he responded immediately and we are grateful," Gager said.

Meanwhile, he announced that the building of three sheds at the park is now out for procurement.

"I don't want to give a timeline but I believe that by Christmas the sheds should be up. I just also want to tell you that the Metro bus operators will be constructing a shed for their buses. It's a work in progress. It is a good revenue earner and we intend to spend back the money to make the users of the park comfortable," Gager disclosed.

-Leon Jackson

