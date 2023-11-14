Bomb hoax accused remanded

Michael Glenford, the man accused of being behind last week's bomb hoaxes, was today remanded when he appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Glenford, who is charged with one count of creating public mischief, was ordered to return to court on November 16.

The prosecution had argued that he was not a fit candidate for bail.

Glenford has denied the allegations.

"We are saying that Mr Michael Glenford has nothing to do with it," his attorney, Damion Heslop, said.

The lawyer said his client is a businessman who operates a wholesale and liquor store in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Glenford was arrested last Friday arising from a series of fake bomb threats that disrupted operations at more than 70 institutions, mostly schools, last week.

On Monday, a security issue disrupted operations at Kingston Wharves.

- Tiffany Taylor

