Crab Circle to reopen in two weeks

Chief executive officer of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Robert Hill today disclosed that Crab Circle in Kingston is set to reopen in two weeks.

The disclosure came at today's monthly meeting of the municipal corporation.

The Kingston and St Andrew Public Health Department closed the popular food spot in October after a viral video emerged, showing a vendor relieving herself behind her stall.

It was revealed that, among other things, the area, which was renovated last year at a cost of $13 million, funded by J. Wray & Nephew Limited, lacked adequate water and bathroom facilities.

Work is now underway to construct bathroom facilities at the popular vending spot.

Also, vendors have since been engaged in a five-day training programme being offered by the HEART/NSTA Trust in proper food handling and preparation.

Further, an effort is being by the municipal corporation to register the vendors.

Hill, in responding to questions posed by Andrew Swaby, minority leader and the councillor for the Vineyard Town Division regarding the agreement between the KSAMC and J Wray and Nephew, reiterated that the renovations done by the beverage company did not include bathroom facilities.

He said the renovations done to the facility by J Wray and Nephew consisted of the installation of upgraded stalls with proper spacing and upgraded canopy, a centralised wash station for the cleaning of utensils, two large capacity water tanks, and seating adjacent to the stall area.

Hill noted that sanitary conveniences were located “in close proximity” to the vending area, however, the construction of bathroom facilities is now underway at the vending area.

The KSAMC CEO shared that although the area is designated for vending, and has existed for more than 30 years, the vendors were not registered with the corporation.

But, he said that the process of registration is now underway.

- Sashana Small

