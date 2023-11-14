Douglas Orane, Lieutenant Commander Michael Rodriguez to get honorary degrees from CMU

The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) has announced that businessman Douglas Orane and Lieutenant Commander Michael Rodriguez will be conferred with honorary degrees at its graduation this year.

The men will receive Doctor of Laws degrees in recognition of their outstanding contribution to educational leadership and philanthropy.

Orane has held various leadership positions in the private sector, including serving as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GraceKennedy Limited. Under his leadership, GraceKennedy expanded its operations and became a major player in the food and financial services industries in the Caribbean.

CMU notes that Orane has also consistently given his support to inner-city youths and to the development of educational institutions at all levels. He has been part of initiatives aimed at mentorship, financial assistance and social development.

In the meantime, the CMU says Rodriguez is a graduate of the University of Technology and the US Navy War College where the skills and experiences gained were translated into public service. For over two decades, he served the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard as an Executive Officer.

Rodriguez began his involvement in education by becoming the first Jamaican Executive Director of the then Jamaica Maritime Training Institute, now Caribbean Maritime University. Under his leadership, there was curriculum development of diplomas in shipping, Associate of Science Degree in Engineering and specialised certificate short courses accredited by the University Council of Jamaica.

The CMU says both men "exhibit the core values of the institution and [it] is proud to confer Honorary Degrees to two deserving individuals."

The graduation ceremony will be held on Thursday at the National Indoor Sports Centre.

