Growth & Jobs | 2024 Rhodes Scholar looking to build local skills in robotics, AI

JAMAICA’S RHODES Scholar for 2024, Nile Anderson, says his dream is to contribute to the building of local skills in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

The self-styled “dreamgineer” will be heading to Oxford University in the United Kingdom (UK) to pursue a master’s degree in engineering science, which will focus on those two areas.

Anderson said he chose to study robotics and AI “because I think that is the direction that society is going. I think we need modern skills for a modern society, and I really hope that upon completing my degree I will be able to come back and upskill other people in Jamaica”.

Anderson was speaking to journalists at King’s House on November 9, shortly after he was named the 2024 Rhodes Scholar by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.

His selection followed a full day of interviews of the 11 candidates who vied for the prestigious scholarship.

Anderson is a graduate of The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, with a degree in electronics, with a focus on industrial automation.

The proud son of Westmoreland said he is honoured to have been selected for the internationally renowned scholarship programme.

“I am feeling really grateful, and also hopeful. Beyond receiving the scholarship, I have really seen a snapshot of what Jamaica has to offer in terms of academic excellence when I interacted with a lot of the scholars,” he said.

The selection procedure included a rigorous review process before the final interview by a selection committee comprised of previous Rhodes Scholars, and renowned experts and leaders in diverse fields.

The local selection committee was chaired by the governor general and included Secretary of the Committee and Rhodes Trust National Secretary for Jamaica, Mariame McIntosh Robinson; senior partner of the law firm Myers, Fletcher and Gordon, Peter Goldson; Dean of Scholarships, Rhodes Trust, Dr Nadiya Figueroa; medical doctor and former Rhodes Scholar 2011, Dr David Walcott; attorney-at-law and former Rhodes Scholar 2012, Dr Kamille Adair Morgan; and Pro-Vice-Chancellor and principal of UWI, Mona, Professor Densil Williams.

Rhodes Trust Selection Manager Rebecca Martin visited Jamaica this year for the interviews.

Rhodes is the oldest and most prestigious international scholarship programme.

It enables outstanding young people from around the world to undertake full-time postgraduate study at the University of Oxford.

The persons selected must have proven academic excellence, show exceptional character, leadership, the energy to use their talents to the full, and a commitment to solving humanity’s challenges.

Prominent Jamaican Rhodes Scholars include late former Prime Minister and National Hero Norman Manley; late former Minister of Finance Noel Nethersole; late Vice- Chancellor Emeritus of UWI, Mona, Professor Rex Nettleford; late former cultural theorist, sociologist and political activist Stuart Hall; late former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dudley Thompson; and late former Gleaner editor Hector Wynter.

Living Jamaican Rhodes Scholars include Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck; Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke; former Minister of Education Ronald Thwaites; former Executive Director of National Integrity Action, Professor Trevor Munroe; and former Poet Laureate of Jamaica, Professor Mervyn Morris.