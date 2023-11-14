A hearty salute to Portland

The picturesque parish of Portland, with its natural flora and fauna, received a hearty salute on Sunday, thanks to the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) and the Tourism Product Development Company.

The event was part of the IOJ’s ‘Salute to the Parish’ cultural heritage series, and featured exciting performances, informative displays, music, food, art, and other aspects of Portland’s rich 300-year-strong heritage.

Member of Parliament for Portland Western and Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, joined scores of parishioners converging at Titchfield High School to celebrate the occasion.

In his address, Vaz spoke fondly of the beauty of interacting with residents of the parish due to “their demeanour, their respect, their honesty, and their genuine love for one another and, of course, their parish”.

“I want to impress upon all of us to keep that going. With all the other negatives that are happening all around the world and in Jamaica, we need to make sure that we keep Portland as the best piece of paradise, not only in Jamaica, but in the entire world,” Vaz said.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, whose remarks were delivered by Permanent Secretary Denzil Thorpe, congratulated the “sons and daughters of Portland” for maintaining the parish’s legacy of greatness.

She said that through the efforts of the ministry and its agencies, the rich culture and heritage of Portland continue to be promoted and safeguarded.

Notable among these efforts, Grange pointed out, was the inscription of the Blue and John Crow Mountains on the UNESCO World Heritage List. There was also the declaration of the Blue Lagoon as a national monument in 2018.

Other sites earmarked for similar protection include the Titchfield Peninsula, the Maroon villages of Moore Town, Charles Town and Nanny Town; the Orange Bay Railway Station; and the Port Antonio courthouse, among others.

“Portland has cemented itself in the minds of many, both locally and internationally, as a significant tourist destination. From hiking the challenging trails of the Blue Mountains, swimming in the cool, turquoise Caribbean Sea, rafting on the Rio Grande, or the gastronomic enticements of the Boston Jerk Centre, Portland has a unique, indelible image that is all its own,” Grange stated.

For his part, Custos Rotulorum for Portland Lincoln Thaxter dubbed the parish as a “place of history”, while outlining some of what is envisioned for its future.

“We have very big dreams for this parish. We look to the resurgence of tourism and its multiplier effects. We look to increased expansion of income-generating opportunities, even as the eastern section of the island is poised for growth with the opening up of the region in the improvements in transportation infrastructure,” the custos said, referencing the Government’s Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

Throughout the day’s proceedings, patrons were treated to an intoxicating entertainment package, featuring the Charles and Moore Town Maroons, Titchfield High School Choir, Manchioneal Cultural Group, and Bigga-5 Entertainment.

Patrons speaking lauded the IOJ for staging the event, which they described as a welcomed one.

The IOJ’s ‘Salute to the Parish’ heritage series began in 2016 to highlight the national significance of each parish and the contributions they have made to Jamaica’s culture and heritage.

Portland now joins the parishes of Westmoreland, St Ann and St Mary that have been honoured under the series.