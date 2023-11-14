Immigration Corner | The Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot

Dear Miss Powell,

I am in a very abusive relationship and I am interested in moving to Canada to escape this. I have an aunt in Nova Scotia who told me that I may be able to apply to come there. She said there is a young lady from Africa who was in a similar situation and that she was able to stay in Canada under a programme called EMPP. I am wondering if I could also qualify under that programme as I desperately need to leave Jamaica. I look forward to your advice.

PP

Dear PP,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

I am sorry to hear about your situation. While I can provide you with information about this programme, I urge you to seek the assistance of the local police and the Bureau of Gender Affairs to provide you with information on how to deal with the perpetrator and to safeguard yourself.

The Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP) is a new and temporary programme that was launched by Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in June 2023. The purpose of this programme is to assist skilled refugees and other displaced people to immigrate to Canada. To qualify, you would first need to prove that you classify as a refugee or displaced person, and then satisfy all other requirements.

WHO IS A REFUGEE?

A refugee is a person who has fled his home country because of fears of abuse or persecution. IRCC and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees defines a refugee as a person who has been forced to leave her country, is fearful of returning because of war, violence or persecution based on factors such as race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group. This means that you should not be in your home country when you are applying.

Your first step would be to provide proof of your status as a refugee. To prove the same, you will be required to submit a document from the Refugee Status Determination (RSD) from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNRA), a refugee-hosting country, or proof you are registered or recorded as a person of concern by the UNRA.

If you do not have a positive RSD, or are unable to get one in the country you are at the time of applying, then you may request a refugee certificate from the UN, or proof of being registered or recorded as a person of concern by the UN. If a refugee certificate has not been obtained yet, proof you have temporary protected status and a copy of the completed durable solution information form (IMM 0195) from Canada should be submitted. You will be asked questions about your status in the country of refuge, access to social and economic benefits, and whether you are free to travel. If you apply with a temporary protected status document, an officer will need to assess your case and decide if you do not in fact have a durable solution.

If you are unable to produce any of the above documents, you will need to work with a Canadian organisation that can issue you a ‘trusted partner referral letter’. The organisation will need to assess your situation to ensure that you are able to qualify as a convention refugee or under the country of asylum refuge, and that you have no durable solution. The approved partners are TalentLift, Talent Beyond Boundaries, Jumpstart Refugee Talent. You must include the letter with the application.

MAIN STREAMS

There are two main streams which depend on whether you have a job offer. To qualify under the Job Offer stream, you must have a valid full-time job offer for non-seasonal work. You will also be required to have at least one-year’s paid work experience and the education to perform the job, based on the Training, Education, Experience and Responsibility (TEER) codes. If you do not have a job offer, you must have a minimum of one year’s work experience in TEER 0, 1, 2 or 3.

You are required to present proof of your official language skills. You must produce the International English Language Testing System or Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program English language Examination or French language tests (TEF or TCF Canada). This exam is valid for two years. Depending on the job, you will need to provide proof that you have the equivalent of a Canadian secondary school credential, or, for a foreign degree, diploma, or certificate, you must provide an Educational Credential Assessment issued within the last five years.

Applicants must prove their official language skills using one of the language tests outlined above and, if you are applying under the ‘No Job Offer Stream’, you must receive a minimum score of Canadian Language Benchmark of seven in each of the four language abilities.

Just like the Express Entry System, you must have enough money for yourself and your family to relocate to Canada. The amount required is based on your family size. This is called settlement funds. Under the EMPP, you can include grants, gifts, community donations and household income.

You may apply via the government’s website at www.canada.ca. However, before doing so, please ensure that you download the instruction guide and the document checklist, to ensure that you have all the required documents before proceeding.

I recommend that you consult directly with an immigration lawyer to find out if this is the best programme for you, based on your background, education, and work experience. You may have other options such as private sponsorship for refugees, or the Express Entry System.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public in Canada. You may connect with her on Facebook and Instagram.You may also call or WhatsApp 613-695-8777.