JCF deepens bomb hoax probe

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it is currently investigating whether the series of recent fake bomb threats is a coordinated attempt to disturb social order and create chaos in the country.

The JCF notes that Jamaica has witnessed an alarming escalation in incidents, which has significantly contributed to panic and instability, in recent days.

Noting that an individual has been arrested and charged, the constabulary says investigations continue to establish whether this person is connected to the other hoaxes that have occurred since last week.

It says the police force, in collaboration with local and international law enforcement partners, is diligently pursuing all leads to apprehend and charge the perpetrators involved in these malicious acts.

It says those found responsible will face serious legal consequences, noting that in addition to public mischief charges, they may also be subject to charges under the Cyber Crimes Act and Terrorism Prevention Act.

The JCF says the police force has the capability and determination to pursue these investigations, adding that it is committed to maintaining public safety and order.

The JCF is again urging all individuals to refrain from participating in or propagating such hoaxes and is appealing to the public to report any suspicious activity.

